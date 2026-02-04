Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.1250.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELVA. Zacks Research raised Electrovaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm set a $7.00 price target on Electrovaya in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVA. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Electrovaya by 737.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Electrovaya in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya is a Canada-based energy storage company that designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery systems and components. The company’s core business revolves around the development of proprietary electrode and cell technologies that deliver high energy density, rapid charge capability and enhanced safety features. Electrovaya’s product portfolio encompasses large-format battery cells, modules, complete battery packs and integrated energy storage systems tailored to industrial, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In the industrial sector, Electrovaya supplies modular battery systems for material-handling equipment such as electric forklifts, automated guided vehicles and airport ground support vehicles.

