Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) VP Stephen Palmer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) VP Stephen Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.04, for a total value of $393,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,943.68. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carvana Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $410.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.67 and its 200 day moving average is $380.26. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $486.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $454.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.27.

Carvana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Carvana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 201.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Featured Stories

