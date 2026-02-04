City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 557.04 and last traded at GBX 553, with a volume of 850563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555.

City of London Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 533.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 514.45. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.66.

About City of London

