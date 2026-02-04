iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

