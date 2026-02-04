Optimize Financial Inc Buys Shares of 4,709 The Clorox Company $CLX

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly beat consensus, suggesting demand was not as weak as feared; top-line was $1.67B vs. street estimates near $1.64–1.66B. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Revenue slightly beat consensus, suggesting demand was not as weak as feared; top-line was $1.67B vs. street estimates near $1.64–1.66B. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow rose sharply (reported up ~73% YoY) and capex declined, improving near‑term cash generation and flexibility. These cash-flow improvements can comfort investors despite EPS pressure. Quiver Quant: Financials

Operating cash flow rose sharply (reported up ~73% YoY) and capex declined, improving near‑term cash generation and flexibility. These cash-flow improvements can comfort investors despite EPS pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Company confirmed its outlook in the PR release, which reduces uncertainty from the print even if guidance wasn’t materially raised. PR Newswire: Q2 Results & Outlook

Company confirmed its outlook in the PR release, which reduces uncertainty from the print even if guidance wasn’t materially raised. Neutral Sentiment: Management is hosting a conference call and released supplemental materials—investors will listen for management’s detail on cadence to recovery and margin actions. Earnings Materials

Management is hosting a conference call and released supplemental materials—investors will listen for management’s detail on cadence to recovery and margin actions. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates (reported $1.39 vs. $1.43 Zacks / ~$1.45 consensus elsewhere) and fell from $1.55 a year ago, signaling margin pressure and/or share‑count effects that hurt per‑share profitability. Zacks: EPS Miss

EPS missed estimates (reported $1.39 vs. $1.43 Zacks / ~$1.45 consensus elsewhere) and fell from $1.55 a year ago, signaling margin pressure and/or share‑count effects that hurt per‑share profitability. Negative Sentiment: Management cited weaker sales volumes driven by shoppers seeking cheaper alternatives and macro headwinds (including the government shutdown), and said higher costs weighed on profits—these are demand and margin risks going forward. Reuters: Muted Demand & Costs

Management cited weaker sales volumes driven by shoppers seeking cheaper alternatives and macro headwinds (including the government shutdown), and said higher costs weighed on profits—these are demand and margin risks going forward. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed/soft (recent median price targets near the current trading level and at least one underweight), which could limit upside until clearer evidence of margin recovery appears. Quiver Quant: Analyst & Hedge Fund Notes

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $159.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 358.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $120.33.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

