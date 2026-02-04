Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 and last traded at GBX 351.50, with a volume of 140553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of Seplat Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

