PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $12.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.4375.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on PubMatic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

PubMatic Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $310.55 million, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.58. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $162,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,714.85. This trade represents a 39.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $319,440.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,519 shares of company stock worth $3,499,331. Company insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PubMatic by 264.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

