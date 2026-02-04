Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price at $51.14

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.1429.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $257,895.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,157.76. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $293,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,470.72. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 305,687 shares of company stock worth $13,540,573. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,545,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,022 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $41,628,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $33,062,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.67. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.