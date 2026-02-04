N-able (NYSE:NABL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.5550, with a volume of 1984694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on N-able in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Get N-able alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NABL

N-able Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in N-able by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its position in shares of N-able by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 193,680 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.