Financial Contrast: Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) and DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF)

DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF – Get Free Report) and Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of DSM-Firmenich shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSM-Firmenich and Neo Performance Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSM-Firmenich 0 0 0 0 0.00 Neo Performance Materials 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSM-Firmenich N/A N/A N/A Neo Performance Materials -1.30% 3.71% 2.32%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSM-Firmenich N/A N/A N/A $0.95 26.69 Neo Performance Materials $475.83 million 1.28 -$12.95 million ($0.17) -86.35

DSM-Firmenich has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neo Performance Materials. Neo Performance Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSM-Firmenich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About DSM-Firmenich

DSM the Life Sciences and Materials Sciences Company Royal DSM N.V. creates innovative products and services in Life Sciences and Materials Sciences that contribute to the quality of life. DSMs products and services are used globally in a wide range of markets and applications, supporting a healthier, more sustainable and more enjoyable way of life. End markets include human and animal nutrition and health, personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive, coatings and paint, electrical and electronics, life protection and housing. DSM has annual net sales of EUR 9.3 billion and employs some 23,500 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands, with locations on five continents. DSM is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets. Its powders are used in the production of bonded permanent magnets that are components in automotive motors, pumps, micro motors, traction motors, sensors, and other applications. The Chemicals and Oxides segments manufactures and distributes a range of industrial materials for use in auto catalysts, consumer electronics, petroleum refining, hybrid and electric vehicles, and municipal and industrial wastewater treatment applications. The Rare Metals segment sources, produces, reclaims, refines, and markets high-temperature metals that include tantalum, niobium, hafnium, and rhenium; and electronic metals, such as gallium and indium for jet engines, medical imaging, wireless technologies, and LED lightings, as well as flat panel displays, solar, steel additives, batteries, and electronic applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

