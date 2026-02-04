International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after acquiring an additional 147,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $2,011,122,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 6.4%

IBM opened at $294.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $275.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.