ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Short Interest Update

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,832 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 9,883 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MNBD stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Get ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

About ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNBD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.