ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Short Interest Update

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,832 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 9,883 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's shares are short sold.
Shares of MNBD stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $26.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.
The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.
