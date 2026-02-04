Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $199.73

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.7273.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $74,302,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jack Henry & Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat — GAAP diluted EPS of $1.72, well above consensus and up ~28% year-over-year, reflecting margin improvement. JKHY Q2 earnings beat

Q2 earnings beat — GAAP diluted EPS of $1.72, well above consensus and up ~28% year-over-year, reflecting margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 EPS guidance — management set a full‑year EPS range of 6.610–6.720, above the prior street consensus, which supports a better-than-expected outlook for profitability. Press release: FY2026 guidance

Raised FY2026 EPS guidance — management set a full‑year EPS range of 6.610–6.720, above the prior street consensus, which supports a better-than-expected outlook for profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Strong operating cash flow and margin expansion — operating cash and operating income rose materially year-over-year, showing cash conversion and operating leverage that support longer-term valuation. Operating metrics and cash flow

Strong operating cash flow and margin expansion — operating cash and operating income rose materially year-over-year, showing cash conversion and operating leverage that support longer-term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Demand backdrop is positive — Reuters notes stronger demand for banking technology drove profit improvement, a tailwind for recurring software and services revenue. Reuters: strong bank tech demand

Demand backdrop is positive — Reuters notes stronger demand for banking technology drove profit improvement, a tailwind for recurring software and services revenue. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and institutional trimming — recent filings show insiders sold shares and several large institutions materially reduced positions, which can amplify selling pressure. Insider & institutional activity

Insider sales and institutional trimming — recent filings show insiders sold shares and several large institutions materially reduced positions, which can amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Slight revenue/mix softness in some prints — third‑party summaries show revenue was roughly flat-to-slightly below some consensus figures, which may have disappointed investors focused on top-line beat size. Revenue vs. consensus

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.39. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

