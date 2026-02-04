What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for PTGX FY2030 Earnings?

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Shares of PTGX opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.05 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $96.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $1,083,905.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,758.30. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 46,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $3,840,855.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,401.60. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 165,167 shares of company stock worth $13,732,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

