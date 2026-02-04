Canada Goose (GOOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $657.9120 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $195.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Canada Goose by 228.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 70,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

