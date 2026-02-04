Cleanspark (CLSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $200.2910 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
CLSK stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Cleanspark has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,480.78. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $484,211.49. This trade represents a 67.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.
CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.
In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.
