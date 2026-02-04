Coloplast A/S (CLPBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts expect Coloplast A/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLPBY stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coloplast A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast’s offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

