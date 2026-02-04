Scotiabank Estimates Gold Fields’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Fields in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $52.52 on Monday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 319,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

