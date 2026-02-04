Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TSE:AEM Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.31. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$3.01 EPS for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of C$4.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$195.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$337.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$285.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$260.50.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$268.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$132.96 and a one year high of C$305.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$253.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$226.72.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.40, for a total value of C$4,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,917 shares in the company, valued at C$13,366,797.80. This represents a 26.70% decrease in their position. Also, insider James Porter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.42, for a total transaction of C$742,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,913,546.28. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

