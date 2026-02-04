Scotiabank Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:OR FY2025 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$52.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$54.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$25.35 and a 1 year high of C$65.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, insider Guy Desharnais sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.15, for a total transaction of C$198,976.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,814 shares in the company, valued at C$1,120,352.10. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Featured Stories

