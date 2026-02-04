Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,907 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 20,551 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. Bossard has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS: BHAGF) is a Swiss‐based industrial supplier specializing in premium fastening technology and assembly solutions. The company offers an extensive range of fastening products—including screws, nuts, bolts, washers, and threaded inserts—tailored to meet the precise requirements of customers in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, machinery, and renewable energy.

Founded in 1831 in Zug, Switzerland, Bossard has evolved from a local hardware store into a global partner for industrial assembly operations.

