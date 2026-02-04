EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

EQPT Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of EQPT stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,357. EQPT has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

