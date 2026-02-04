Costain Group (LON:COST) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182.40 and last traded at GBX 181.20, with a volume of 808508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Costain Group from GBX 190 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £483.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Costain Group news, insider Fiona MacAulay purchased 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 per share, for a total transaction of £9,964.79. Corporate insiders own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Costain improves people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK.

By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

