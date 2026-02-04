Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 12,879 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $2,115,762.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 100,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,572,073.56. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $13.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,451. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.29. Enova International had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 2,933.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 134,393 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at $11,152,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth $5,974,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 8,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group set a $191.00 price target on Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Enova International from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

