Insider Selling: Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Sells 35,482 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 35,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $454,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,588,143.61. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, January 9th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 90,089 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $1,233,318.41.

On Monday, December 1st, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 257,242 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $3,673,415.76.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 3,491,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,763. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 168,248 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.