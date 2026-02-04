Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $261,225.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $261,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,006,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,050,090.77. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,339 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $690,712.44.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 267,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 15.15%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

