Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Frederick Rivera Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) Director Frederick Rivera sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $47,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,813.32. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 231,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heritage Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Heritage Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,107,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,422 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial clients. Heritage Bank’s offerings encompass deposit products, lending solutions, treasury and cash management services, mortgage banking, and wealth management, positioning the organization as a full-service community bank.

The company’s lending portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction and development financing, and a variety of consumer mortgage products.

