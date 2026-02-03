Insider Buying: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) Director William Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. 17,133,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,891,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 129,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 64,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 118,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

