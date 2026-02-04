Short Interest in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Decreases By 20.0%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,179 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 10,227 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTGP. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 96,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MTGP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 3,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of U.S. securitized intermediate-term debt primarily agency mortgage-backed securities, which are rated investment grade and high yield. MTGP was launched on Nov 14, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.