Alliant Energy (LNT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2026 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2026 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/20/2026 – Alliant Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/9/2026 – Alliant Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

12/29/2025 – Alliant Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Alliant Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Alliant Energy was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Alliant Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Alliant Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.30%.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

