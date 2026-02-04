Alliant Energy (LNT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) in the last few weeks:
- 1/21/2026 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/21/2026 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.
- 1/20/2026 – Alliant Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Alliant Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 1/9/2026 – Alliant Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.
- 12/29/2025 – Alliant Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Alliant Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – Alliant Energy was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Alliant Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Alliant Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Alliant Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.30%.
Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alliant Energy
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.