Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $18.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,614,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

