American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AFG traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.96. 616,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.48. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.05%. American Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Weiss Ratings cut American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,363. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 145.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

