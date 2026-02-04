Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Enphase Energy’s conference call:

Strong Q4 operating results: revenue of $343.3M, shipments of ~1.55M microinverters and 150 MWh of batteries, non-GAAP gross margin ~46% and free cash flow of $37.8M.

revenue of $343.3M, shipments of ~1.55M microinverters and 150 MWh of batteries, non-GAAP gross margin ~46% and free cash flow of $37.8M. Q1 guidance and bookings: revenue outlook $270–$300M (includes ~120 MWh of battery shipments and ~$35M safe-harbor), and management says ~90% booked to the midpoint while expecting Q1 to be the year’s demand trough with improvement through 2026.

revenue outlook $270–$300M (includes ~120 MWh of battery shipments and ~$35M safe-harbor), and management says ~90% booked to the midpoint while expecting Q1 to be the year’s demand trough with improvement through 2026. Tariff headwind: reciprocal tariffs reduced Q4 gross margins by ~5.1%, a material drag management plans to counter through product cost reductions and new higher-margin products but which remains a near-term pressure.

reciprocal tariffs reduced Q4 gross margins by ~5.1%, a material drag management plans to counter through product cost reductions and new higher-margin products but which remains a near-term pressure. Product and market expansion momentum: commercial IQ9 microinverter shipments underway (50k+ Q1 orders), PowerMatch software launched (claims up to 40% usable-energy improvement), IQ EV Charger 2 shipping, and a fifth‑generation stackable battery targeted to pilot in Q3/2026 and ship in Q4/2026.

commercial IQ9 microinverter shipments underway (50k+ Q1 orders), PowerMatch software launched (claims up to 40% usable-energy improvement), IQ EV Charger 2 shipping, and a fifth‑generation stackable battery targeted to pilot in Q3/2026 and ship in Q4/2026. Liquidity, tax credits and upcoming debt: $1.51B cash/marketable securities, ~$337M of PTC receivables on the balance sheet, and a $632.5M convertible note maturing Mar 1, 2026 that management plans to settle with cash while pausing buybacks in Q4 to preserve flexibility.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 10,990,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,922. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at $50,197,546.08. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 109.9% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

