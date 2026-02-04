Short Interest in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Increases By 28.2%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,040,600 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 811,476 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,896,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,896,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,558.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of IAUM traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,996,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

