Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,202 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 8,980 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVHY remained flat at $52.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991. Eaton Vance High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2986 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

About Eaton Vance High Yield ETF

The Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (EVHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US corporate high yield debt securities with varying maturities. The fund aims for high levels of income and capital growth EVHY was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

