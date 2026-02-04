Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.790-3.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $181.86 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.33). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 64.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.790-3.900 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.470-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and cash strength — Take‑Two reported Q3 revenue of $1.70B, roughly +25% YoY and above Street estimates, and cash & cash equivalents rose to about $2.16B. Those topline and liquidity metrics support the argument the company can invest behind franchises and weather near‑term volatility. Take‑Two Stock Rises on Q3 2026 Earnings

Revenue and cash strength — Take‑Two reported Q3 revenue of $1.70B, roughly +25% YoY and above Street estimates, and cash & cash equivalents rose to about $2.16B. Those topline and liquidity metrics support the argument the company can invest behind franchises and weather near‑term volatility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support / long‑term upside — Multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, UBS) maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and high 12‑month targets (median ~ $288, several at $300), which underpins longer‑term investor optimism around GTA and other franchises. Take‑Two added to Wedbush’s Best Ideas List

Analyst support / long‑term upside — Multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, UBS) maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and high 12‑month targets (median ~ $288, several at $300), which underpins longer‑term investor optimism around GTA and other franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Narrower net loss but profitability still negative — Net loss narrowed to $92.9M (‑$0.50/sh) from a larger loss a year ago and gross profit rose, signaling operational improvements even as margins remain negative. Investors will focus on whether trends continue. Take‑Two Loss Narrows, Sales Climb

Narrower net loss but profitability still negative — Net loss narrowed to $92.9M (‑$0.50/sh) from a larger loss a year ago and gross profit rose, signaling operational improvements even as margins remain negative. Investors will focus on whether trends continue. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss and continued operating loss — EPS came in at -$0.50 versus expectations well into positive territory (~$0.83–$0.85). The earnings shortfall is the clearest immediate catalyst for selling pressure despite the revenue beat. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Large EPS miss and continued operating loss — EPS came in at -$0.50 versus expectations well into positive territory (~$0.83–$0.85). The earnings shortfall is the clearest immediate catalyst for selling pressure despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and bearish options flow — Company insiders have been net sellers (multiple high‑value sales reported) and there was an unusual spike in put option volume ahead of the report, both of which amplify near‑term bearish sentiment. Quiver Quant Insider & Options Data

Insider selling and bearish options flow — Company insiders have been net sellers (multiple high‑value sales reported) and there was an unusual spike in put option volume ahead of the report, both of which amplify near‑term bearish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sector tech/AI concerns — Recent AI demos (e.g., Google/Project Genie) and volatility at peers like Unity have pressured gaming stocks by raising questions about long‑term content/tool disruption; that headline risk adds to short‑term selling. Unity’s 25% Drop: Gaming Crisis or Buying Opportunity?

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Stories

