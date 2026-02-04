Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Update

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,878 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 33,693 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hour Loop

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hour Loop stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of Hour Loop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

HOUR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 5,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.45. Hour Loop has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hour Loop ( NASDAQ:HOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. Hour Loop had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hour Loop in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

