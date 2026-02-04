Insider Selling: Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walmart Trading Up 2.9%

Walmart stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,975,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,321,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 74,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart hit a historic >$1 trillion market capitalization as shares rose on enthusiasm for e‑commerce growth, AI integration and strategic investments that have shifted investor perception toward a tech-enabled retailer. Walmart cracks into the $1 trillion club

Leadership continuity: John Furner’s promotion to CEO (internal hire with a long Walmart track record) reduces execution risk associated with a management transition and reassures investors focused on continuing the company’s digital transformation. Positive Sentiment: Walmart+ membership is accelerating (reported ~28.4M members, double‑digit growth), supporting recurring revenue and higher-margin services that help justify a premium valuation. Walmart+ Paid Membership Growth

Walmart+ membership is accelerating (reported ~28.4M members, double‑digit growth), supporting recurring revenue and higher-margin services that help justify a premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly positive (many Buy/Moderate Buy ratings), but consensus 12‑month targets are not far above current levels—suggesting limited near‑term upside in some models. Analyst Ratings

Analyst coverage is broadly positive (many Buy/Moderate Buy ratings), but consensus 12‑month targets are not far above current levels—suggesting limited near‑term upside in some models. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart’s defensive retail positioning and status as a Dividend King make it attractive in a sector rotation into staples; that supports steady investor demand but limits rapid re‑rating potential. Dividend stock context

Walmart’s defensive retail positioning and status as a Dividend King make it attractive in a sector rotation into staples; that supports steady investor demand but limits rapid re‑rating potential. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Amazon’s ongoing acceleration of same‑ and next‑day delivery raises the bar on fulfillment speed and could force Walmart to increase investments that compress margins. Amazon delivery pressure

Competitive pressure: Amazon’s ongoing acceleration of same‑ and next‑day delivery raises the bar on fulfillment speed and could force Walmart to increase investments that compress margins. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Walmart now trades at elevated multiples (high P/E and PEG), so the stock’s upside depends on continued execution; a slowdown in same‑store sales or margin mix could trigger a pullback.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

