Malik Ducard Sells 2,293 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Malik Ducard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $60,030.74.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00.

Pinterest Trading Down 5.6%

Pinterest stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,186,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

