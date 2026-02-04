FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 557,023 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 427,066 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO Roeland Polet acquired 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 310.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38,601 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NYSE FF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 306,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,275. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.70.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.38%.

FutureFuel Corporation (NYSE: FF) operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company’s manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

