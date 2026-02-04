Insider Selling: Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Sells 8,245 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,245 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $105,618.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 542,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,870.89. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Busse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Brian Busse sold 18,841 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $257,933.29.

On Friday, November 14th, Brian Busse sold 149,521 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,148,616.77.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 423.97 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.84%.Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 161.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

