Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells 7,310 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Heerma sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $234,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,154.76. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Peter Heerma sold 4,980 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,200.00.

TVTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,006. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

