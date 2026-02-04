Eimear Bonner Sells 32,100 Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) CFO Eimear Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,374,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.85. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reasserted a bullish view, keeping a Buy stance and highlighting structural growth, cash-generation and capital returns that support upside despite near-term execution and commodity risks. Goldman Sachs Buy Rating

Goldman Sachs reasserted a bullish view, keeping a Buy stance and highlighting structural growth, cash-generation and capital returns that support upside despite near-term execution and commodity risks. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $204 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing upside expectations that can drive additional buying. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $204 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing upside expectations that can drive additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Dividend strength and payout growth remain central to the bull case — analysts and outlets are highlighting Chevron’s sustained dividend increases and yield as a defensive income play that supports investor demand. Dividend Hike Coverage

Dividend strength and payout growth remain central to the bull case — analysts and outlets are highlighting Chevron’s sustained dividend increases and yield as a defensive income play that supports investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Industry write-ups point to robust fundamentals, operational efficiency gains and the Hess acquisition (adding production in Guyana) as drivers for a higher long-term valuation. These narratives support higher target prices from buy-side analysts. Seeking Alpha Bullish Take

Industry write-ups point to robust fundamentals, operational efficiency gains and the Hess acquisition (adding production in Guyana) as drivers for a higher long-term valuation. These narratives support higher target prices from buy-side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat consensus ($1.52 vs $1.44) but revenue missed and net income was down y/y, a combination that tempers enthusiasm while still supporting cash-flow narratives. Q4 Presentation

Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat consensus ($1.52 vs $1.44) but revenue missed and net income was down y/y, a combination that tempers enthusiasm while still supporting cash-flow narratives. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen and other boutiques have maintained Hold ratings or modest target adjustments (reflecting limited near-term upside), which dampens but doesn’t overturn the bullish momentum. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen and other boutiques have maintained Hold ratings or modest target adjustments (reflecting limited near-term upside), which dampens but doesn’t overturn the bullish momentum. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices slid after U.S.-Iran tensions eased, removing a supply-risk premium and pressuring integrated oil margins and near-term revenue expectations — a headwind for Chevron and the sector. Oil Price Slide

Oil prices slid after U.S.-Iran tensions eased, removing a supply-risk premium and pressuring integrated oil margins and near-term revenue expectations — a headwind for Chevron and the sector. Negative Sentiment: HSBC and other shops have trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing some of Chevron’s strength may already be priced in — such notes can cap rallies. HSBC Cut

HSBC and other shops have trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing some of Chevron’s strength may already be priced in — such notes can cap rallies. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed (CFO stock sale of ~$1.28M) may concern some investors, adding short-term pressure or sentiment noise. Insider Sale Report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 85,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

