First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,695 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,853 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FCEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 33,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

