First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,695 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,853 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company's shares are short sold.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
FCEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 33,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $23.58.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
