PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight Sells 9,258 Shares

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $1,133,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 244,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,154.87. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R Preston Feight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,144,751.70.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,886. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in PACCAR by 15.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in PACCAR by 6.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 328,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

