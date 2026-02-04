Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,514 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 8,616 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 15,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE: IGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income while preserving capital through investments primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. The trust pursues a total return strategy by allocating assets across a variety of debt instruments, including senior secured and unsecured corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and U.S. government agency obligations.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed to capitalize on yield opportunities and manage risk, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research.

