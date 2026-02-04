Head to Head Analysis: Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Armlogi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 31.96% 20.67% 13.44% Armlogi -8.72% -62.11% -10.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Armlogi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 4 2 0 2.14 Armlogi 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has a consensus price target of $305.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Armlogi.

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Armlogi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Armlogi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 6.39 $743.97 million $18.86 19.42 Armlogi $190.41 million 0.11 -$15.35 million ($0.41) -1.15

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armlogi has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats Armlogi on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

