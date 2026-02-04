Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97. Veralto has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 27.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

