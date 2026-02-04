EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,592 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 2,066 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGOW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 12,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667. EVgo has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc (NASDAQ: EVGOW) is a leading operator of public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company designs, installs, owns and operates DC fast chargers, offering charging speeds from 50 kW up to 350 kW. EVgo’s network is purpose-built to support individual drivers, electric vehicle fleets and rideshare services, providing reliable access to high-power charging at retail, grocery, parking and hospitality locations.

EVgo’s service offerings include pay-as-you-go charging, subscription plans for frequent users and customized solutions for fleet operators seeking to electrify delivery, logistics and rideshare fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.