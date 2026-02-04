Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.270-7.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $95.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

T‑Mobile extended a strategic multi‑year agreement with Amdocs covering managed services, software development and AI initiatives — a material customer renewal that supports recurring revenue. T‑Mobile strategic agreement

VIDAA selected Amdocs MarketONE to power OTT subscription and bundled streaming on smart TVs — a product win that could expand MarketONE adoption and monetization opportunities. VIDAA selects MarketONE

Amdocs launched aOS, an "agentic operating system" aimed at embedding generative AI into telecom operations — a strategic product initiative that could drive long‑term differentiation. Amdocs introduces aOS

Shareholders approved board proposals at the AGM, including a boosted dividend and expansion of the employee share plan — supportive for income investors and employee alignment. AGM results

The company posted press materials, a slide deck and a conference call recording for the quarter — useful for parsing results and management commentary but not a market mover by itself. Press release / slide deck

Short‑interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values (NaN/0) and days‑to‑cover of 0.0 — the published data appears unreliable and shouldn't be interpreted as fresh bearish positioning.

Short‑interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values (NaN/0) and days‑to‑cover of 0.0 — the published data appears unreliable and shouldn’t be interpreted as fresh bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: MarketBeat and some market sources reported Amdocs’ quarter at $1.63 EPS, missing consensus (~$1.75) — that reported miss likely triggered immediate selling. MarketBeat earnings report

MarketBeat and some market sources reported Amdocs’ quarter at $1.63 EPS, missing consensus (~$1.75) — that reported miss likely triggered immediate selling. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting headlines — Zacks published a report showing an adjusted beat ($1.81) while other outlets showed a $1.63 EPS result — created investor confusion over the company’s actual performance and adjustments, amplifying volatility and downside pressure. Zacks earnings note

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 68.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

